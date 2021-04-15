How vaccine hesitant is your area? CDC provides estimates in interactive map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an interactive map to estimate how hesitant areas of the U.S. are to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

States with some of the highest estimated hesitancy are Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Iowa, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana.

In Eastern Carolina, Onslow, Jones, and Lenoir counties have some the highest estimated hesitancy with 22% or higher.

The map can also calculate “Strongly Hesitant” as well.

The CDC said that it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Household Pulse Survey” (HPS) which measured social and economic impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The survey asks questions about how education, employment, food security, health, housing, social security benefits, household spending, consumer spending associated with stimulus payments, intention to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and transportation have been affected by the ongoing crisis,” the survey description reads.

The CDC said that it estimates hesitancy rates at the state level using the HPS for the collection period March 3, 2021 - March 15, 2021.

“Then, we utilize the estimated values to predict hesitancy rates in more granular areas using the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year Public Use Microdata Sample (PUMS). To create county-level estimates, we used a PUMA-to-county crosswalk from the Missouri Census Data Center,” the CDC said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.