ENC police chief weighs in on training and de-escalation skills during arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - On the heels of a recent officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, an Eastern Carolina police chief shares his opinions on police training and communication with citizens. New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher says it’s essential to provide as much training as possible for officers.

He says it can be costly for smaller agencies but says familiarity with equipment and weapons and de-escalation skills are critical.

Chief Gallagher said the New Bern Police Department also partners with mental health professionals to co-respond to crisis encounters.

Transparency and open communication with the public is critical, too, he said. New Bern PD publishes its department policies online, and officers communicate with community members. He said they also provide ways for citizens to express concerns to the police.

“We need to make sure that our citizens understand we are a part of that we are a part of the community, not apart from the community. We hope to serve every person in New Bern whether they live here or visit here,” Chief Gallagher said.

Chief Gallagher says accreditation for agencies can help ensure they’ve achieved high levels of training and professional standards.

