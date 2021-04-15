Advertisement

ENC police chief weighs in on training and de-escalation skills during arrests

New Bern Police Chief talks about how training and de-escalation affect arrests
New Bern Police Chief talks about how training and de-escalation affect arrests(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - On the heels of a recent officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, an Eastern Carolina police chief shares his opinions on police training and communication with citizens. New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher says it’s essential to provide as much training as possible for officers.

He says it can be costly for smaller agencies but says familiarity with equipment and weapons and de-escalation skills are critical.

Chief Gallagher said the New Bern Police Department also partners with mental health professionals to co-respond to crisis encounters.

Transparency and open communication with the public is critical, too, he said. New Bern PD publishes its department policies online, and officers communicate with community members. He said they also provide ways for citizens to express concerns to the police.

“We need to make sure that our citizens understand we are a part of that we are a part of the community, not apart from the community. We hope to serve every person in New Bern whether they live here or visit here,” Chief Gallagher said.

Chief Gallagher says accreditation for agencies can help ensure they’ve achieved high levels of training and professional standards.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Mold and other air quality problems have been found at Pines Elementary School.
FIRST ON WITN: Mold covered vents and other issues detailed in Pines Elementary report
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo, of Jacksonville, should be considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Onslow County home invasion murder

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Severe storms present across northern counties
High levels of mold and other issues at Pines Elementary School in Plymouth
Parents react after high levels of mold, other issues found in school
Water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side site in Onslow County
New bills could make for a shorter summer break for students
New bills could make for a shorter summer break for students