Beaufort County cancels J&J drive thru clinic

(KYOU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Health Department says it will not be holding a previously planned J&J vaccine clinic drive-thru, which was originally scheduled for this Friday, April 16th.

The cancellation comes after the CDC & FDA recommended a pause in giving the vaccine after 6 people experienced blood clots and one person died.

The health department says it is continuing to monitor the CDC & FDA review of the J&J vaccine and they hope to reschedule the clinic once this process has been completed.

The clinic was scheduled as a first come first serve event at Beaufort County Community College.

