Wilson Early College Academy - Anihya Taylor

Anihya Taylor

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Anihya Taylor, and I am currently a student at, Wilson Early College Academy (WECA). Because WECA is an early college, I have been both a high school student, as well as, a full-time college student at Wilson Community College since freshman year. I will be graduating at the end of this semester with both a high school diploma and an Associate in Arts Degree. During high school, I participated in wonderful extracurricular activities including, the school’s poetry club, bible club, and Sallie B. Howard After School High School Performing Arts Academy. This upcoming fall, I will be furthering my education at one of the eight 4-year universities that I have been accepted into. I will be studying in Mass Communication and will be working my way up to becoming either a news anchor or reporter. I am so grateful for all the wonderful teachers, friends, and family who have helped mold me into the wonderful young woman I am today.

SCHOOL:

Wilson Early College Academy

NAME:

Anihya Taylor

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Go off to a 4- year university and study Mass Communications and Journalism

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Senior year is a year of many responsibilities that can become really overwhelming if not managed properly. The most challenging task is transitioning into a new stepping stone of life while trying to balance a clear mind and motive while doing so.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDERCLASSMEN:

Do not wait until the last minute to do scholarships and learn everything you need to know about going to college. Start now!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Spending time virtually as well as face-to-face with the friends I’ve grown to love throughout high school.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself at a station reporting the world’s events as a news reporter/ anchor. I also see myself as a striving writer as well as a person working diligently to making my dream of becoming an actress a reality.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom is the most influential person in my life because growing up, my mother has been my number one role model and she still is to this day. She has gone through many ups and downs but, she never stopped. She persevered through all and all and for that, she is and will always be my inspiration and most influential person in my life.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I love to see the good in people rather than all the bad that others see. No one has room to judge so, why not focus on the good parts of a person.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

It doesn’t matter if a million people tell you what you can’t do, or if ten million tell you no. If you get one yes from God that’s all you need. ~ Tyler Perry

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, perseverance, Jesus, writing, and time. If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: California because there lie many opportunities in the world of television.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

That I do not like chocolate!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My Bible

