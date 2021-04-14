Wilson Christian Academy - Ceci Smith
WITN CLASS OF 2021
Ceci Smith
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Ceci Smith. I am from Wilson, NC. I am currently a senior at Wilson Christian Academy. I am a Christian and I am a member of Peace Church. During my time at WCA I have played basketball, sung in the choir, and participated in NHS, where I am currently secretary. I also have been working at a daycare for the last year. My future plans are to attend UNC Charlotte and major in biology.
SCHOOL:
Wilson Christian Academy
NAME:
Ceci Smith
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I am planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in Biology.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
The most challenging thing about being a senior is staying motivated since I am so close to graduation.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Take your grades seriously because they do matter but remember to have fun because it doesn’t last long.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
My senior trip to Tennessee was the highlight of my senior year, because I was able to hang out with all of my classmates outside of school.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I hope to be working as a pediatric physician assistant in a major hospital.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My dad is the most influential person in my life because he has always pushed me to be the best I can be.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am unique because I have a really good memory, and I can often recall things by just looking at it once.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
What is the one quote you live by: Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
The things I value most are Jesus, family, friends, success, and fun. I
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would move to Tokyo, Japan because it is a large city with lots of culture.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I go to Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts almost every day.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
My junior year was my favorite, because it was the first year I was able to drive with my friends.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I would bring a boat, so I could leave.
