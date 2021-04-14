Wilson Christian Academy - Ceci Smith

Ceci Smith

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Ceci Smith. I am from Wilson, NC. I am currently a senior at Wilson Christian Academy. I am a Christian and I am a member of Peace Church. During my time at WCA I have played basketball, sung in the choir, and participated in NHS, where I am currently secretary. I also have been working at a daycare for the last year. My future plans are to attend UNC Charlotte and major in biology.

SCHOOL:

Wilson Christian Academy

NAME:

Ceci Smith

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I am planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in Biology.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging thing about being a senior is staying motivated since I am so close to graduation.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Take your grades seriously because they do matter but remember to have fun because it doesn’t last long.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

My senior trip to Tennessee was the highlight of my senior year, because I was able to hang out with all of my classmates outside of school.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I hope to be working as a pediatric physician assistant in a major hospital.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad is the most influential person in my life because he has always pushed me to be the best I can be.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am unique because I have a really good memory, and I can often recall things by just looking at it once.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

What is the one quote you live by: Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The things I value most are Jesus, family, friends, success, and fun. I

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Tokyo, Japan because it is a large city with lots of culture.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I go to Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts almost every day.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My junior year was my favorite, because it was the first year I was able to drive with my friends.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring a boat, so I could leave.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.