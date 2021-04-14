Advertisement

Wilson Christian Academy - Ceci Smith

WITN CLASS OF 2021
Ceci Smith - WITN Class of 2021
Ceci Smith - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ceci Smith

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Ceci Smith. I am from Wilson, NC. I am currently a senior at Wilson Christian Academy. I am a Christian and I am a member of Peace Church. During my time at WCA I have played basketball, sung in the choir, and participated in NHS, where I am currently secretary. I also have been working at a daycare for the last year. My future plans are to attend UNC Charlotte and major in biology.

SCHOOL:

Wilson Christian Academy

NAME:

Ceci Smith

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I am planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in Biology.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging thing about being a senior is staying motivated since I am so close to graduation.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Take your grades seriously because they do matter but remember to have fun because it doesn’t last long.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

My senior trip to Tennessee was the highlight of my senior year, because I was able to hang out with all of my classmates outside of school.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I hope to be working as a pediatric physician assistant in a major hospital.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad is the most influential person in my life because he has always pushed me to be the best I can be.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am unique because I have a really good memory, and I can often recall things by just looking at it once.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

What is the one quote you live by: Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The things I value most are Jesus, family, friends, success, and fun. I

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Tokyo, Japan because it is a large city with lots of culture.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I go to Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts almost every day.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My junior year was my favorite, because it was the first year I was able to drive with my friends.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring a boat, so I could leave.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Derrick Stokes
Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

Latest News

Freddie Adams - WITN Class of 2021
Wayne School of Engineering - Freddie “Trey” Adams
Alanna Paschal - WITN Class of 2021
West Carteret High School - Alanna Paschal
Daniel Everett - WITN Class of 2021
West Craven High School - Daniel Everett
Mold and other air quality problems have been found at Pines Elementary School.
FIRST ON WITN: Mold covered vents and other issues detailed in Pines Elementary report