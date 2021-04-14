West Craven High School - Daniel Everett

Daniel Everett

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi, my name is Daniel Lee Everett Jr. I was born on November 1st, 2001 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, North Carolina. Due to both of my parents possessing the trait, I was born with a chronic pain disorder called Sickle Cell Anemia. Though, it has been challenging having sickle cell while in high school, it never stopped me from doing the things I love such as being apart of the Football team as well as the Marching Band. I also took AFJROTC all four years of my high school career, and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. I wouldn’t have made it thus far without the help of all my teachers and guidance from staff members. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle. RIDE OR FLY !!!

SCHOOL:

West Craven High School

NAME:

Daniel Everett Jr.

AGE:

19

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend college @Elizabeth City State University

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Staying positive during tough times throughout the school year to keep under classmen motivated.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

No matter what happens, do not quit on yourself. KEEP IT MOVING !

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to support my fellow team-mates on the field while playing along with my band mates.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself pursuing a career in public safety.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would be my principal Mr. Tabari Wallace, because not only has he inspired me to want to “ride or fly” but he also has shown me that it is okay to stand out, to be different. Especially during a pandemic.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I possess the ability to be a leader when no one else will!

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“I’ll see you all at the top, because the bottom is too crowded”

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Self-love, Education, Health, spiritual fitness, Humanity.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world it would have to be Florida because I’ve always wanted to live near DisneyWorld

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I’ve always wanted to be on the cheer team or school mascot.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My junior year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A “Straw of life” straw like tube that allows you to drink from almost any source of water.

