West Carteret High School - Alanna Paschal
WITN Class of 2021
Alanna Paschal
BIOGRAPHY:
Hey, my name is Alanna Paschall. This spring I will graduate from West Carteret High School where I was involved in cross country, student government, and National Honor Society. I will also be graduating as an online student from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. I cannot wait to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue degrees in neuroscience and business with the intent of becoming a neurologist or radiologist after undergraduate school, although this plan may change. I like to take life easy and as it comes, so I’m looking forward to where the next years lead me!
SCHOOL:
West Carteret High
AGE:
17
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study business and neuroscience.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Staying motivated - especially with online school!
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Don’t be afraid to take on challenges and form relationships with your teachers; they’ll help you accomplish your goals!
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Being able to have a final cross country season and go to the state meet with my team!
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
Hopefully I will have graduated from medical school and be a neurologist!
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My dad because he inspires me to work hard and be proud of who I am.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am adopted!
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” - Theodore Roosevelt
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
Family, friends, school, work, life.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
New Zealand because they were smart and now they’re living normal lives.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I am a middle child!
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Junior year!
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A boat!
