West Carteret High School - Alanna Paschal

Alanna Paschal

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey, my name is Alanna Paschall. This spring I will graduate from West Carteret High School where I was involved in cross country, student government, and National Honor Society. I will also be graduating as an online student from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. I cannot wait to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue degrees in neuroscience and business with the intent of becoming a neurologist or radiologist after undergraduate school, although this plan may change. I like to take life easy and as it comes, so I’m looking forward to where the next years lead me!

SCHOOL:

West Carteret High

NAME:

Alanna Paschall

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study business and neuroscience.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Staying motivated - especially with online school!

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t be afraid to take on challenges and form relationships with your teachers; they’ll help you accomplish your goals!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to have a final cross country season and go to the state meet with my team!

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Hopefully I will have graduated from medical school and be a neurologist!

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad because he inspires me to work hard and be proud of who I am.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am adopted!

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” - Theodore Roosevelt

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, friends, school, work, life.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

New Zealand because they were smart and now they’re living normal lives.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am a middle child!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year!

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A boat!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.