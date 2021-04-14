Advertisement

West Carteret High School - Alanna Paschal

WITN Class of 2021
Alanna Paschal - WITN Class of 2021
Alanna Paschal - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alanna Paschal

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey, my name is Alanna Paschall. This spring I will graduate from West Carteret High School where I was involved in cross country, student government, and National Honor Society. I will also be graduating as an online student from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. I cannot wait to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue degrees in neuroscience and business with the intent of becoming a neurologist or radiologist after undergraduate school, although this plan may change. I like to take life easy and as it comes, so I’m looking forward to where the next years lead me!

SCHOOL:

West Carteret High

NAME:

Alanna Paschall

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study business and neuroscience.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Staying motivated - especially with online school!

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t be afraid to take on challenges and form relationships with your teachers; they’ll help you accomplish your goals!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to have a final cross country season and go to the state meet with my team!

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Hopefully I will have graduated from medical school and be a neurologist!

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad because he inspires me to work hard and be proud of who I am.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am adopted!

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” - Theodore Roosevelt

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, friends, school, work, life.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

New Zealand because they were smart and now they’re living normal lives.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am a middle child!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year!

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A boat!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Derrick Stokes
Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

Latest News

Freddie Adams - WITN Class of 2021
Wayne School of Engineering - Freddie “Trey” Adams
Daniel Everett - WITN Class of 2021
West Craven High School - Daniel Everett
Mold and other air quality problems have been found at Pines Elementary School.
FIRST ON WITN: Mold covered vents and other issues detailed in Pines Elementary report
Ceci Smith - WITN Class of 2021
Wilson Christian Academy - Ceci Smith