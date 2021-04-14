Wayne School of Engineering - Freddie “Trey” Adams

Freddie “Trey” Adams

BIOGRAPHY:

I am a very outgoing person who loves to meet new people and make friends. I wake up every morning with the single goal of loving each and every person I encounter. Rather it be through a simple smile or a full on conversation, my goal remains the same. I spend most of my time working on school work, playing baseball, and helping run the family business. Through these activities, I have grown tremendously as a person. Lastly, the two things I hold to the highest regards are my family and God. Without these two cornerstones, I would not be where I am today.

SCHOOL:

Wayne School of Engineering

NAME:

Freddie Adams III

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Campbell University (Pre-Pharmacy)

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Covid-19

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy every second of high school. It truly flies by.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Going back to school full time and seeing all of my friends.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself helping run our family pharmacy and having a positive impact on people everyday.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad because he is my hero. He wakes up everyday with the goal of helping others and setting the example for myself.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I love everyone I meet no matter the person or situation.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. And today? Today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

God, Family, Impact, Hard-Work, and Memories in that order.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Goldsboro, North Carolina because it’s home. There are so many needs to fulfill right here at home, so why not have a local impact. Charity starts at home.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Despite my outgoing nature, I’m really shy on the inside.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year. It was our last normal year and I gained some of my closest friends that year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My Bible. I would use that time to grow my faith and to become a better overall person.

