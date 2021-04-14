Advertisement

Wayne School of Engineering - Freddie “Trey” Adams

WITN Class of 2021
Freddie Adams - WITN Class of 2021
Freddie Adams - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Freddie “Trey” Adams

BIOGRAPHY:

I am a very outgoing person who loves to meet new people and make friends. I wake up every morning with the single goal of loving each and every person I encounter. Rather it be through a simple smile or a full on conversation, my goal remains the same. I spend most of my time working on school work, playing baseball, and helping run the family business. Through these activities, I have grown tremendously as a person. Lastly, the two things I hold to the highest regards are my family and God. Without these two cornerstones, I would not be where I am today.

SCHOOL:

Wayne School of Engineering

NAME:

Freddie Adams III

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Campbell University (Pre-Pharmacy)

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Covid-19

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy every second of high school. It truly flies by.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Going back to school full time and seeing all of my friends.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself helping run our family pharmacy and having a positive impact on people everyday.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad because he is my hero. He wakes up everyday with the goal of helping others and setting the example for myself.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I love everyone I meet no matter the person or situation.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. And today? Today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

God, Family, Impact, Hard-Work, and Memories in that order.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Goldsboro, North Carolina because it’s home. There are so many needs to fulfill right here at home, so why not have a local impact. Charity starts at home.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Despite my outgoing nature, I’m really shy on the inside.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year. It was our last normal year and I gained some of my closest friends that year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My Bible. I would use that time to grow my faith and to become a better overall person.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Derrick Stokes
Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

Latest News

Alanna Paschal - WITN Class of 2021
West Carteret High School - Alanna Paschal
Daniel Everett - WITN Class of 2021
West Craven High School - Daniel Everett
Mold and other air quality problems have been found at Pines Elementary School.
FIRST ON WITN: Mold covered vents and other issues detailed in Pines Elementary report
Ceci Smith - WITN Class of 2021
Wilson Christian Academy - Ceci Smith