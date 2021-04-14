Wayne School of Engineering - Freddie “Trey” Adams
WITN Class of 2021
Freddie “Trey” Adams
BIOGRAPHY:
I am a very outgoing person who loves to meet new people and make friends. I wake up every morning with the single goal of loving each and every person I encounter. Rather it be through a simple smile or a full on conversation, my goal remains the same. I spend most of my time working on school work, playing baseball, and helping run the family business. Through these activities, I have grown tremendously as a person. Lastly, the two things I hold to the highest regards are my family and God. Without these two cornerstones, I would not be where I am today.
SCHOOL:
Wayne School of Engineering
NAME:
Freddie Adams III
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
Campbell University (Pre-Pharmacy)
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Covid-19
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Enjoy every second of high school. It truly flies by.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Going back to school full time and seeing all of my friends.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself helping run our family pharmacy and having a positive impact on people everyday.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My dad because he is my hero. He wakes up everyday with the goal of helping others and setting the example for myself.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I love everyone I meet no matter the person or situation.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. And today? Today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present.” -Eleanor Roosevelt
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
God, Family, Impact, Hard-Work, and Memories in that order.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
Goldsboro, North Carolina because it’s home. There are so many needs to fulfill right here at home, so why not have a local impact. Charity starts at home.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
Despite my outgoing nature, I’m really shy on the inside.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore year. It was our last normal year and I gained some of my closest friends that year.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
My Bible. I would use that time to grow my faith and to become a better overall person.
