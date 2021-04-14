Advertisement

Washington County elementary school shut down after air quality reports

Pines Elementary School is closed due to problems with its air quality.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Air quality reports presented Tuesday night at the Washington County School Board have prompted an elementary school to be shut down.

Beginning Wednesday, Pines Elementary will be on remote learning only, according to Washington County Schools’ Superintendent Linda Carr.

The virtual change will remain in place Thursday and Friday for students and instructional staff.

**URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT- PLEASE BE ADVISED** Dear Washington County Staff, Students and Parents, This is Superintendent...

Posted by Washington County Schools NC on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Cafeteria staff from the elementary school will be directed to report by Mr. Rasonabe and custodial staff is asked to report to Ms. Cantrell in the maintenance office for work assignments for the remainder of the week.

Curbside meal delivery will be available at Creswell Elementary School, Washington County Middle School, and Washington County High School.

The first Spring Community Meeting will be held at Creswell Wednesday at 6 p.m. both in-person and virtually.

All other school sites in the county will continue to operate as normal. Air quality experts and cleaning companies will tour Pines Elementary school this week.

School officials say a plan for next week is still being determined and will be announced later.

Several years ago the school was closed several times due to problems with its heating system.

