Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of...
The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

