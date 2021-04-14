Teacher of the Week: Krissy Smith from Belvoir Elementary School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 14 is Krissy Smith from Belvoir Elementary School.

Smith is a pre-kindergarten teacher in the county where she grew up. She has been teaching for 20 years at various schools in Pitt County.

Smith is an ECU Pirate. She graduated from the university with a degree in Child Development and taught pre-school for four years at the ECU Child Development Lab School while obtaining her birth through kindergarten teaching license.

After staying home with her son for seven years, Smith went back to teaching. She spent nine years at Ayden Elementary School, two years at St. Peter Catholic School and is currently in her fifth year at Belvoir Elementary.

Throughout her career, she has always taught the early learners. She says it is rewarding to see her students discover the world around them with genuine interest and curiosity. As a pre-k teacher, she knows she is typically the first teacher students have. She says she takes that role very seriously and tries to make a big impression on her students.

Smith says her goal in the classroom is to make her students feel loved, safe and capable to try new things and make their own discoveries. She says she strives to “empower students to realize their own potential so they can have a successful and positive outlook on school in the years ahead.”

When she is not teaching, she enjoys spending time with her husband of 27 years, her son, Cole, being crafty and going to the beach.

The person who nominated Mrs. Williams wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Krissy Smith as Teacher of the Week. Krissy was a nominee for Teacher of the Year 2018-2019. She teaches pre-kindergarten at Belvoir Elementary School. Krissy has been teaching 4-5 year olds for over 20 years and she is still just as excited about inspiring them to learn as she was when she graduated.

Krissy has taught in both parochial and public schools, bringing her time, talent, expertise, and love to each place she works. I had the pleasure of working with Krissy and seeing first-hand what a teacher should look like. Well before school starts, Krissy is in her classroom, attending to each detail. She is organized and it shows in how well run her classroom is.

In the classroom, Krissy teaches with the most current evidence- based practices and she produces results, whether or not she is teaching in an economically disadvantaged or privileged school. She differentiates instruction for each student. She works with these young children on their sounds and how to translate these sounds into spoken and written words.

She lets the students drive their own learning. When her students came to her, wanting to learn about volcanoes, Krissy Smith aided the students in making a volcano and teaching about volcanic eruptions. During the winter, she teaches the students about the weather elements needed to have snowfall. Each day, the “weather person” checks the temperature and the weather forecast to see if the conditions are appropriate for snow. If the weather does not cooperate and produce snow, Krissy brings the snow to the students in the form of paper snowballs.

To provide materials for her class, Krissy goes above and beyond what is expected of any teacher. Krissy can be found most days after school creating and fabricating items needed for her lessons for the upcoming weeks. She puts so much time and effort into creating the most amazing experiences for her students that she took a part-time job to subsidize her time and money. She ensures that her students have a full learning experience and she spares no expense out of her own pocket to make it happen.

Krissy shares her love of teaching and learning to her students. She also shares her heart with each student, as well. She is so caring that her students are drawn to her. There is no shortage of positive reinforcement from Krissy, just as there is no shortage of high- fives and hugs. She delights in her students’ joys and successes. She comforts when a little one needs comfort and advocates when they need an advocate. ALL children should have the privilege of having a teacher like Krissy Smith. Our community, our children are truly blessed to have her.”

Congratulations Mrs. Smith!

