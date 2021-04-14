Symptoms to watch for if you had Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

So what kind of symptoms should you look for if you had the J&J shot?

Dr. Ron May with CarolinaEast Medical Center says, “It’s certainly not a common thing or something that’s likely to happen to them or anyone.”

Dr. May says people who recently got their dose of J&J should not be concerned unless they develop rare and extreme symptoms. “If you had a severe headache, truly severe headache, you know visual changes with the headache or stroke-like symptoms, clearly you should be seen as quickly as possible.”

Dr. May explains unusual calf pain could point to a blood clot in the leg or sudden shortness of breath could mean a blood clot in the lung.

He says, “So any of those things should be things that you should you know, seek attention for.”

According to May, common post vaccine symptoms like a sore arm and low-grade fever are not blood clot symptoms.

The clots, which happened six to 13 days after vaccination in veins that drain blood from the brain, occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots.

The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last only a matter of days.

