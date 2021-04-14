Senior residents celebrating next month at Grainger Stadium

Advertisement

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Council is inviting all seniors who are 60-years-old or older out to Grainger Stadium in Kinston next month to celebrate National Older Americans Month.

On May 7, from 10 am until 1 pm, hundreds of senior residents will hit the ballpark for lunch, entertainment, a health fair, and games.

Organizers say the first 200 seniors registered receive a ballpark-style lunch. Those that don’t register by April 30 can still attend the free event but without the meal.

This year’s Older Americans Month theme is “Communities of Strength.”

Lenior County Council on Aging Director Betsy Griffin said, “Older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys, and difficulties. Their stories and contributions help to support and inspire others. This OAM, we will celebrate the strength of older adults and the Aging Network, with special emphasis on the power of connection and engagement in building strong communities.”

The event is sponsored by community agencies and organizations, including Down East Wood Ducks; Lenoir County Department of Social Services, Spring Arbor; AseraCare; Caswell Center Foundation; Lenoir County Health Department; Lenoir UNC Health Care; Lenoir County EMS; Kinston Community Center; and Lenoir County Council on Aging.

Grainger Stadium is at 400 E. Grainger Avenue in Kinston.

To learn more about National Older Americans Month, you can check out the website at https://acl.gov/oam/2021/older-americans-month-2021.

The Lenoir County Council on Aging works to improve and promote the well-being of seniors in Lenoir County. Visit www.lenoirccoa.org for additional information.

