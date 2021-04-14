Pet of the Week: Libby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Libby.

Libby is a three-year-old hound mix who is ready to run right into your heart! Volunteers say she is the definition of happy go lucky. She is constantly wagging her tail and is always excited to see everyone.

Libby loves to run around the yard and is still figuring out how a leash works, but volunteers say she is always willing to learn.

She would be a great adventure buddy and will be up for any fun activity, according to volunteers. Despite not having the easiest life before her tail never stops wagging because she knows she is going to find her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Libby or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

