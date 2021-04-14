Advertisement

NCDOT confirms construction accident at old Bonner Bridge

(WITN)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that there has been a construction accident at the old Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks.

The information was provided by NCDOT Public Information Officer Tim Hass.

Hass said that it happened within the last hour.

Hass says that at this time all other information has to come from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Back on April 8th the NCDOT Highway 12 Twitter page posted about how work was underway on installing new railings on the remaining 1,046 feet of the bridge.

April 8th post by NCDOT on Twitter.
April 8th post by NCDOT on Twitter.(Twitter)

