NC lawmakers: Making daylight saving permanent still timely

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(WEAU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Many North Carolina legislators say it’s still the right time to seek making daylight saving time permanent in the state.

A House committee on Tuesday advanced a measure that would move clocks up an hour for good if Congress allows it.

Other states are passing similar laws that also would require congressional approval.

One bill sponsor says moving the time up would mean more time for outdoor evening activities. But a permanent shift also would mean more children getting ready for school and adults going to work in the dark.

The bill must clear two more House committees to get a floor vote.

