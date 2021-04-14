Military volunteers build home for veteran

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People across Southeastern North Carolina pitched in to help bring a veteran a new place to call home. Retired Army Sergeant Kevin Hughes and his family are receiving a new house in Wilmington.

It’s a part of the Cape Fear Habitat Veterans Build program that provides volunteer, homeownership, and employment opportunities to U.S. veterans. Right now, volunteers are working on installing the roof on the new house.

The new homeowner says he’s humbled by all the work people have put in to make this happen.

“And I had a wonderful career, met a lot of good men and women that served, and I’m grateful to every one of them. And that’s who built this house. Marines, Air Force, the Army Reserve, the National Guard, the Coast Guard all came out and put my house together. I’m gonna cry.”

Covenant Roofing and Construction provided the roof with materials donated by the Owens Corning Foundation.

