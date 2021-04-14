Advertisement

Military volunteers build home for veteran

Military volunteers build home for veteran
Military volunteers build home for veteran(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People across Southeastern North Carolina pitched in to help bring a veteran a new place to call home. Retired Army Sergeant Kevin Hughes and his family are receiving a new house in Wilmington.

It’s a part of the Cape Fear Habitat Veterans Build program that provides volunteer, homeownership, and employment opportunities to U.S. veterans. Right now, volunteers are working on installing the roof on the new house.

The new homeowner says he’s humbled by all the work people have put in to make this happen.

“And I had a wonderful career, met a lot of good men and women that served, and I’m grateful to every one of them. And that’s who built this house. Marines, Air Force, the Army Reserve, the National Guard, the Coast Guard all came out and put my house together. I’m gonna cry.”

Covenant Roofing and Construction provided the roof with materials donated by the Owens Corning Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kinston city officials hold a press conference after viral video.
Kinston officials and woman speak out about incident that led up to viral video
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’
Symptoms to watch for if you had Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Congressman Butterfield introduces legislation to study coverage for amputees
Congressman Butterfield introduces bill to study coverage for amputee services