UPDATE: Victim identified in Onslow County home invasion murder

Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo, of Jacksonville, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo, of Jacksonville, should be considered armed and dangerous.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man broke into a mobile home this morning and killed his ex-girlfriend’s roommate.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of Juan Lopez-Lopez, 36, of Richlands.

Deputies said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Gregory Fork Road south of Richlands.

They say Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo, of Jacksonville, should be considered armed and dangerous.

The 37-year-old man is wanted on an open count of murder.

Deputies say a woman called 911 saying her roommate had been shot and that her ex-boyfriend broke into the home, confronted the victim, and then shot him.

Deputies say Bamaco-Domingo got away in a gray or silver Mazada four-door car with North Carolina tags TAW-6135. They don’t know if the man is still in the area or not, according to a news release.

Deputies say this is a car that Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo was driving Wednesday morning.
Deputies say this is a car that Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo was driving Wednesday morning.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bamaco-Domingo should immediately call 911.

