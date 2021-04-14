Advertisement

K-12 scholarship program alterations approved by NC House

private schools
private schools(Source: WIS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s programs that spend tax dollars on scholarships for low-income students to attend private K-12 schools and for children with disabilities to receive special education would be altered in a measure approved by the state House.

The chamber passed on Tuesday the Republican bill in a party-line vote.

The measure would turn the Opportunity Scholarship Program award amounts into a percentage of the state’s per-pupil allocation for public schools.

The state’s two two scholarship programs for children with disabilities would be combined. And counties also could provide supplemental K-12 scholarship payments to students.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Derrick Stokes
Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

Latest News

Oscar Jimenez
Chatham County pastor accused by police of child sex crimes
Daylight Saving Time
NC lawmakers: Making daylight saving permanent still timely
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Libby.
Pet of the Week: Libby
Gun sales surged this year.
Firearms sales continue to rise in North Carolina