Jim’s Forecast: Clouds building Wednesday; Rain after sunset

Quick Forecast:

Wednesday afternoon: Partly cloudy with highs near 78°. South winds 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms, especially for northern and central counties. Winds out of the south to southwest at 7 to 12 mph. Rain chance: 60%.

Wednesday

A weak surface low will travel just south of our area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Clouds will build in late in the day with rain chances coming from sunset through Wednesday night. The low’s track may bring a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is looking unlikely. Rain totals should stay below 1/2″ for most areas. Highs will climb to the upper 70s Wednesday. Rain chances during the day 20%. Rain chances after sunset climbs to 60% for the overnight.

Thursday & Friday

Early clouds and wet weather Thursday will dry up through the morning. A high pressure system will build in behind the rain, and while this will keep skies mostly clear and blue, temperatures will continue to dip. Highs will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows dipping to the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances are 60% before sunrise Thursday then drops to 20% later in the morning.