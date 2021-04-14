Advertisement

Former Gov. Pat McCrory joins US Senate race

Former governor Pat McCrory announced on Twitter he is joining the US Senate race.
Former governor Pat McCrory announced on Twitter he is joining the US Senate race.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Former state governor Pat McCrory says he is running for U.S. Senate next year.

McCrory announced his campaign on Twitter Wednesday morning. According to WRAL, he is trying to take over Republican Senator Richard Burr’s seat to keep it in the hands of Republicans.

McCrory was governor from 2012-2016 and Mayor of Charlotte for 14 years.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Derrick Stokes
Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

Latest News

Oscar Jimenez
Chatham County pastor accused by police of child sex crimes
Daylight Saving Time
NC lawmakers: Making daylight saving permanent still timely
private schools
K-12 scholarship program alterations approved by NC House
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Libby.
Pet of the Week: Libby
Gun sales surged this year.
Firearms sales continue to rise in North Carolina