Former Gov. Pat McCrory joins US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Former state governor Pat McCrory says he is running for U.S. Senate next year.

McCrory announced his campaign on Twitter Wednesday morning. According to WRAL, he is trying to take over Republican Senator Richard Burr’s seat to keep it in the hands of Republicans.

McCrory was governor from 2012-2016 and Mayor of Charlotte for 14 years.

