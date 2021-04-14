FBI continuing to look for leads in 2017 deaths of three Lumberton women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI is continuing to look for information regarding the suspicious deaths of three Lumberton women back in 2017.

Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine were all found within a four-block radius along East 5th and East 9th Streets in Lumberton between April 18 and June 3rd.

The FBI says Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 18th.

Jones’ was found that same day outside a home on East 5th Street.

On June 3rd, the FBI says Oxendine was found dead outside a home on East 8th Street.

The FBI says that detectives, special agents, and other law enforcement personnel have conducted more than 400 interviews, followed hundreds of tips, and developed many leads. The continue to encourage anyone who may know something to come forward.

A reward of up to $40,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators determine the circumstances that led to the deaths of the women.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.