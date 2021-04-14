ECU student request makes campus more accessible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Taking a picture with PeeDee the Pirate on ECU’s campus is part of the student experience.

However, the sidewalk was cut off as it approached the statue, keeping students like Madi Stamper, who uses a wheelchair, from getting close.

Stamper said she has to use a wheelchair because she suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative muscle disorder.

As a student leader, Stamper met with the new chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers at a Pirate Roundtable that connects student representatives to school officials. When asked if she had any wish for the campus, Stamper shared her desire to make the Pirate statue more accessible.

“It’s often really muddy and gross, and the dirt...it’s just not ideal for a wheelchair,” she explained.

It’s why, on his third day on the job, Rogers called on the school to expand the sidewalk and make it wheelchair-friendly.

“It is a very simple change we made, but I hope it signals a larger movement,” said Rogers.

Stamper hopes so, too.

“Everyone should be looking around and being like, ‘if I can do this but someone else can’t, maybe we should work together to get it so everyone can access this,” she said.

A facilities worker on campus, Ron Causey, spent five days working on the project. He saw its impact Wednesday morning.

“I was just really hoping to meet the young lady,” he said. “Luckily, I got to meet her this morning and made it all worthwhile.”

