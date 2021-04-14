Advertisement

ECU names interim dean for College of Fine Arts and Communication

ECU names interim Dean for College of Fine Arts
ECU names interim Dean for College of Fine Arts(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dr. Linda Kean, professor of communication, has been appointed interim dean of East Carolina University’s College of Fine Arts and Communication.

Kean’s appointment has been approved by the UNC Board of Governors; she will serve as acting dean beginning June 1 and will become interim dean effective July 1.

Kean is a longtime Pirate who has stepped up to lead within the college throughout her career, including serving as director of the School of Communication since 2009 and as acting director for two years prior. She led the development of the Master of Arts in communication with an emphasis in health communication and has been widely recognized for her teaching, including as recipient of the Office of Global Affairs’ 2019 International Teaching Award.

Kean joined ECU’s faculty as an assistant professor in 1998, became an associate professor in 2004, and earned the rank of professor in 2013. She received her Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois-Urbana and her master’s and doctoral degrees in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kinston city officials hold a press conference after viral video.
Kinston officials and woman speak out about incident that led up to viral video
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’
Military volunteers build home for veteran
Military volunteers build home for veteran
Symptoms to watch for if you had Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Congressman Butterfield introduces legislation to study coverage for amputees
Congressman Butterfield introduces bill to study coverage for amputee services