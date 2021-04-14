ECU names interim dean for College of Fine Arts and Communication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dr. Linda Kean, professor of communication, has been appointed interim dean of East Carolina University’s College of Fine Arts and Communication.

Kean’s appointment has been approved by the UNC Board of Governors; she will serve as acting dean beginning June 1 and will become interim dean effective July 1.

Kean is a longtime Pirate who has stepped up to lead within the college throughout her career, including serving as director of the School of Communication since 2009 and as acting director for two years prior. She led the development of the Master of Arts in communication with an emphasis in health communication and has been widely recognized for her teaching, including as recipient of the Office of Global Affairs’ 2019 International Teaching Award.

Kean joined ECU’s faculty as an assistant professor in 1998, became an associate professor in 2004, and earned the rank of professor in 2013. She received her Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois-Urbana and her master’s and doctoral degrees in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.