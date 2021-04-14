Advertisement

Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen who may be a danger to himself and others

Javon Dudley
Javon Dudley(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says they’re trying to locate a teen who has Autism, ADHD, and has homicidal tendencies according to his father.

The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Javon Dudley was last seen leaving his residence on Douglas Drive in New Bern at 5:00 pm Wednesday wearing unknown clothing.

Anyone with information on Dudley is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, your local law enforcement agency or 911.

