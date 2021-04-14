Advertisement

Conjoined turtles at Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter scheduled for surgery

Conjoined turtles at Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter in Newport
Conjoined turtles at Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter in Newport(Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A wildlife shelter in the east is caring for a couple of patients unlike any they have ever had before; conjoined turtles.

The Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter in Newport says a good samaritan found the turtles Monday and dropped them off at the shelter.

The wildlife sanctuary says the turtles are yellow belly sliders and they said they are trying to keep them stable and will attempt surgery on Thursday to separate them.

The shelter says they are working with one of the turtle vets from the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. They have also consulted with a Dr. from NCSU turtle rescue team and will be doing an ultrasound before trying the surgery.

