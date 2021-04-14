Advertisement

Congressman Butterfield introduces bill to study coverage for amputee services

By Sharon Johnson
Apr. 13, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Congressman G. K. Butterfield (D-NC) and three other lawmakers introduced a bill to require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study coverage for services related to the amputation of a limb.

According to Butterfield, the bill directs the GAO to identify barriers to care, gaps in assessments and device prescriptions, and performance measures for timely coverage.

It will also compare coverage, prevention, and return-to-work rates from the Medicare program, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the commercial health insurance market to provide credible, actionable data for policymakers to make informed decisions to improve the lives of amputees.

The lawmakers say despite recent advances in science and medical treatment in the country, the rate of amputations has increased by 50% over the past decade, most of which occur in low-income and underserved communities,” said Congressman Butterfield. “It is imperative that the gaps and disparities in services rendered for amputees are studied and addressed in order to improve health equity and protect the quality of life for so many in need.”

Butterfield said he’s proud to introduce this bipartisan and bicameral legislation with Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN. He added that this important bill would improve Congress’s data to best support amputees’ needs and help prevent limb loss.

