Chatham County pastor accused by police of child sex crimes

SILER CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a pastor in our state with child sex crimes.

Oscar Jimenez, 53, of Siler City, is charged by Siler City Police with ten counts of first-degree kidnapping, ten counts of indecent liberties with a child, nine counts of sexual battery, and five counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

Police said on April 10th they investigated a complaint about a sexual assault of a juvenile. During that investigation, police said they learned Jimenez sexually assaulted the child on several different occasions.

The Secretary of State’s office lists Jimenez as the operator of Iglesia Pentecostes Espirito Santo.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that Jimenez had access to other juveniles and possible victims.

Jimenez is being held in the Chatham County Jail.

