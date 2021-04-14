Advertisement

911 Operators celebrated during National Telecommunicators Week

National Telecommunicators Week
National Telecommunicators Week(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Every day they are there to answer the call for help when someone in need calls 911 and this week is dedicated to highlighting the efforts of telecommunicators around the country.

In New Bern, Communication Center Supervisor Timothy Poole says the recognition feels good, but it’s even better knowing that they are there to help when someone calls in an emergency.

It’s a huge, huge responsibility and it feels good when you get that pat on the back and that you were able to help someone, like Casey here helped deliver two babies,” explained Poole.

911 operators are also dedicated to staying calm in tense situations which is something Poole says doesn’t come naturally and takes a lot of practice.

“Like I tell our trainees it’s an emergency but if your stress level is up to here you can’t help someone else out because there is something you’ll miss so you train yourself to be even keel during phone calls,” said Poole.

These hardworking men and women are often just thought of as the voice behind 911. “I’m that first voice during that time of an emergency and that individual is depending on me and not just myself but all of us to render aid or render assistance,” explained Poole.

Many of the first responders that work closely with these communicators say they can’t thank them enough for the work they do.

“I can’t even describe how much they do, the knowledge that they have and the amount of time and hours that they put in to be successful in this career,” said New Bern Police Sergeant Kevin Brice.

Every year since 1981 National Telecommunicators week has been celebrated during the second week in April.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Derrick Stokes
Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

Latest News

NCDOT confirms construction accident at old Bonner Bridge
The FBI is continuing to search for information regarding the suspicious deaths of three...
FBI continuing to look for leads in 2017 deaths of three Lumberton women
The Martin County Narcotics Unit made the busts over the past three months by conducting covert...
18 people facing drug charges in Martin County
Freddie Adams - WITN Class of 2021