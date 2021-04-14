911 Operators celebrated during National Telecommunicators Week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Every day they are there to answer the call for help when someone in need calls 911 and this week is dedicated to highlighting the efforts of telecommunicators around the country.

In New Bern, Communication Center Supervisor Timothy Poole says the recognition feels good, but it’s even better knowing that they are there to help when someone calls in an emergency.

It’s a huge, huge responsibility and it feels good when you get that pat on the back and that you were able to help someone, like Casey here helped deliver two babies,” explained Poole.

911 operators are also dedicated to staying calm in tense situations which is something Poole says doesn’t come naturally and takes a lot of practice.

“Like I tell our trainees it’s an emergency but if your stress level is up to here you can’t help someone else out because there is something you’ll miss so you train yourself to be even keel during phone calls,” said Poole.

These hardworking men and women are often just thought of as the voice behind 911. “I’m that first voice during that time of an emergency and that individual is depending on me and not just myself but all of us to render aid or render assistance,” explained Poole.

Many of the first responders that work closely with these communicators say they can’t thank them enough for the work they do.

“I can’t even describe how much they do, the knowledge that they have and the amount of time and hours that they put in to be successful in this career,” said New Bern Police Sergeant Kevin Brice.

Every year since 1981 National Telecommunicators week has been celebrated during the second week in April.

