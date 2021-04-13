WITN Sports Spotlight: Ben Swinson

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Washington football senior standout Ben Swinson!

Last week, Washington shocked the high school football world by upsetting Kinston, 50-49, to claim its first outright Eastern Carolina 2A regular season title since 2015.

That overtime victory helped the Pam Pack earn the top seed in the upcoming 2AA state playoffs.

To get to this point, the team has relied on the stable force of senior right guard, Ben Swinson.

“He’s a pillar,” Washington head coach Perry Owens said before practice Monday.

Swinson is a 6-foot-3 pillar, weighing 285 pounds and reeking havoc in the trenches.

“He’s the leader of what we call our big dogs,” added Owens. “Man, they’ve been setting the tone for three years. They’re physical. They get after it.”

They call Swinson ‘Big Ben’ for a reason. He’s an all-county offensive lineman and first-team all-conference player.

“I’m a hard worker,” said Swinson. “I work hard in the classroom. I definitely try to outwork other people.”

That work ethic in the classroom and on the field is certainly paying off.

The Washington senior owns a 4.0 GPA and is a big-time blocker at right guard. That combination is attracting college coaches from all over.

“I’m proud of him,” said Owens. “He’s what this program needs to be moving forward. Blue collar. Hard working. Great in the classroom. Great in the community and great in the school building.”

But Ben has his eyes on one school in particular.

“There’s a school in Greenville he likes a whole lot,” Owens said with a grin.

“I grew up in Greenville,” added Swinson. “My dad went [to ECU]. I have a lot of family that went there.”

So, ECU head football coach Mike Houston may want to get in touch with this talented hometown guy who’s left it all on the field for the Pam Pack.

“I think what I’m going to miss most about Ben is the ability to play through the whistle,” Owens said.

“I just hope they remember me as a guy who never quit on the field,” said Swinson. “Always gave 100 percent and worked hard.”

Swinson and No. 1 Washington will host No. 8 South Granville in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2AA state playoffs Friday at 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

