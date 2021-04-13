Advertisement

State offers Pfizer and Moderna to people scheduled for J&J vaccine

NC offering Pfizer and Moderna to people scheduled for J&J vaccine
NC offering Pfizer and Moderna to people scheduled for J&J vaccine
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has 85,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that it will now offer to people who had been scheduled to receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Those people can either reschedule their appointment if they want a J&J vaccine later or elect to receive either of the other two vaccines.

State health officials got word earlier in the day from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they should stop administering J&J doses over concerns of six rare cases of serious blood clots.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kinston city officials hold a press conference after viral video.
Kinston officials and woman speak out about incident that led up to viral video
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’
Military volunteers build home for veteran
Military volunteers build home for veteran
Symptoms to watch for if you had Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Congressman Butterfield introduces legislation to study coverage for amputees
Congressman Butterfield introduces bill to study coverage for amputee services