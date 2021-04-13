State offers Pfizer and Moderna to people scheduled for J&J vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has 85,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that it will now offer to people who had been scheduled to receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Those people can either reschedule their appointment if they want a J&J vaccine later or elect to receive either of the other two vaccines.

State health officials got word earlier in the day from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they should stop administering J&J doses over concerns of six rare cases of serious blood clots.

