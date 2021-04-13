Advertisement

State judges to decide on voter photo ID law

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s latest law requiring photo identification to cast ballots is now on trial.

A panel of three state judges began hearing evidence on Monday in litigation filed to overturn a 2018 law that filled in details of how a voter ID constitutional amendment would be implemented. A federal appeals court already struck down in 2016 a voter ID mandate from 2013.

A lawyer representing voters who sued told the judges says the law is designed to keep Black voters from the ballot box.

But a lawyer for Republicans says that’s untrue and that the law expanded the types of qualifying IDs.

