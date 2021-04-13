Advertisement

Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina counties are pausing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they are recommending a pause due to reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it is pausing the administration of the vaccine.

Vidant Health says it planned to administer the shot this week at various locations but is pausing after guidance from the federal government. Vidant says it has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccinates available to ensure it can continue to accommodate.

Vidant says it has not seen any serious side effects or complications from any J&J doses administered through its program.

Onslow County has J&J clinics set up for Thursday and Friday, but will halt use if this is still the CDC and FDA recommendation then. County leaders say they have about 1,100 doses on hand at the moment. Duplin and Jones county do not use the J&J vaccine.

CarolinaEast had 200 doses of the vaccine and used 175 of them on Monday. They planned to give out the other 25 today, but have decided not to because of the CDC and FDA recommendation.

Beaufort County said it will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson until the federal agencies complete a review of the matter.

WITN has reached out to Craven, Pitt, and Lenoir counties for information about what they plan to do. We have also reached out to ECU.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
A woman told WITN that she recorded this on her cell phone Monday evening.
Kinston officers on administrative leave after controversial arrest caught on video
Halifax County man becomes latest $1 million Millionaire Maker winner

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Updated 04/05/21
COVID-19: Nearly 6 million vaccine doses given out in North Carolina
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine