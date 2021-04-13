Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina counties are pausing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they are recommending a pause due to reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it is pausing the administration of the vaccine.

Vidant Health says it planned to administer the shot this week at various locations but is pausing after guidance from the federal government. Vidant says it has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccinates available to ensure it can continue to accommodate.

Vidant says it has not seen any serious side effects or complications from any J&J doses administered through its program.

Onslow County has J&J clinics set up for Thursday and Friday, but will halt use if this is still the CDC and FDA recommendation then. County leaders say they have about 1,100 doses on hand at the moment. Duplin and Jones county do not use the J&J vaccine.

CarolinaEast had 200 doses of the vaccine and used 175 of them on Monday. They planned to give out the other 25 today, but have decided not to because of the CDC and FDA recommendation.

Beaufort County said it will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson until the federal agencies complete a review of the matter.

WITN has reached out to Craven, Pitt, and Lenoir counties for information about what they plan to do. We have also reached out to ECU.

