Remains of Beaufort County sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returned to Eastern Carolina

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The remains of a local sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor have returned home to Eastern Carolina nearly 80 years after his death.

Beaufort County native, Howard Hodges, was just 20 years old when he was killed in action serving aboard the battleship West Virginia at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

Hodges was positively identified through DNA last fall.

His remains were flown to Norfolk, Virginia Tuesday and he was escorted home to Washington by dozens of law enforcement officers and Patriot Guard Riders.

Hodges was one of 15 siblings.

“It’s been a great day you know, at the airport, greeting him and just bringing him back home where he belongs,” said Lindbergh Hodges, the sailor’s brother.

Funeral services are planned for this Saturday at the Joseph B. Paul Junior Washington Funeral Home.

