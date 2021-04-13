Advertisement

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019,...
Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019, left, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 22, 2019. Jagger and Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” The duo recorded the song in different studio locations and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I’ve got nothing left to wear.”

The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston leaders discuss controversial arrest Tuesday
Kinston city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Kinston city officials hold a press conference after viral video.
Kinston officials and woman speak out about incident that led up to viral video
FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28
Longtime suspect arrested in connection with 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart