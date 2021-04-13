Man killed in weekend Pitt County motorcycle crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says that a man died following a motorcycle crash this past weekend.

Troopers said that Harvey Frazier, 57, of Greenville, was heading north on Porter Road between Belvoir and Bethel when the crash happened.

Investigators say that Frazier ran his Harley Davidson motorcycle off the road to the right, struck a ditch, and was ejected.

Troopers said the wreck was the result of careless driving.

