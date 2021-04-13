Man flees Onslow County Courthouse after found guilty

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Marshal’s Services is searching for a man who they say fled the Onslow County Superior Courthouse after a jury found him guilty.

On Friday, Derrick Stokes was out on bond and had been waiting on the main floor of the courthouse during deliberations.

Officials say Stokes left the courthouse on foot after the jury announced they found him guilty on three counts of disclosure of private images, three counts of disseminating obscenity, and three counts of having attained the status of habitual felon.

Stokes was last seen running across Court Street in a black shirt with purple writing on the back and jeans.

On June 8, 2018, the victim reported that images and videos of her performing sexual acts had been sent to her employer Naval Regional Medical Center through Facebook.

The images and videos had been created during her previous relationship with Stokes and the victim expected the images to remain private.

Between June 8, 2018, and Nov. 12, 2020, Stokes allegedly created more than 11 fake profiles to disclose these images and videos. Each post contained the victim’s full name, home address, and her employer information.

Additional evidence found that the victim’s tires were slashed on two separate occasions and Stokes allegedly broke into the victim’s home to take pictures of a firearm in her bedroom, which he also posted on his social media accounts.

Before the victim contacted law enforcement, she says Stokes told her “he would continue to release the private images and videos of her until he felt satisfied that she was just as embarrassed as he had been when she ended their relationship.”

Once Stokes has been found and arrested, the judge has ordered him to be held under no bond pending sentencing, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

Anyone with information regarding Stokes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Marshals Service.

