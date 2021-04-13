Advertisement

Local NAACP leaders call for justice for African Americans following shooting in Minneapolis

By Stacia Strong
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are renewed calls for justice amid unrest following the shooting death of a black man by a police officer in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson says he is shocked after learning about the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright who died after being shot by police during a traffic stop in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Officers say wright had an outstanding warrant. While trying to put handcuffs on him, they say Wright got away and attempted to get back into his car. That’s when an officer shot Wright who managed to drive away before crashing up the road where he died. The police chief there says the officer meant to fire her taser and not a gun.

”We need to remember that Black lives are American lives and black lives matter, every American’s heart should ache at this deadly injustice that won’t stop,” said Henderson.

Henderson says he strongly believes that not all law enforcement officers are bad but believes there needs to be more training and checks to ensure bad officers are not out on patrol.

Henderson also said he understands that people are speaking out by protesting but called for all demonstrations to remain peaceful.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Witnesses say they don't believe any kids were on board.
School bus involved in crash in Kinston
Not only was Bea Chauncey proficient at playing the flute, but she also was very good at...
Retired instructor’s gift totals $5.2 million for ECU’s music school

Latest News

Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston
Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston
Counties are starting to distribute vaccines differently as demand diminishes.
Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Kinston Police meet with NAACP over video of man beaten
Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston