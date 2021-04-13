Local NAACP leaders call for justice for African Americans following shooting in Minneapolis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are renewed calls for justice amid unrest following the shooting death of a black man by a police officer in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson says he is shocked after learning about the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright who died after being shot by police during a traffic stop in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Officers say wright had an outstanding warrant. While trying to put handcuffs on him, they say Wright got away and attempted to get back into his car. That’s when an officer shot Wright who managed to drive away before crashing up the road where he died. The police chief there says the officer meant to fire her taser and not a gun.

”We need to remember that Black lives are American lives and black lives matter, every American’s heart should ache at this deadly injustice that won’t stop,” said Henderson.

Henderson says he strongly believes that not all law enforcement officers are bad but believes there needs to be more training and checks to ensure bad officers are not out on patrol.

Henderson also said he understands that people are speaking out by protesting but called for all demonstrations to remain peaceful.

