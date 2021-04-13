Advertisement

Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A group gathered Monday evening outside Kinston City Hall to find out what happened to a man seen in a video on social media being beaten in Kinston.

The video involved Kinston police officers but there are few details coming from the police department. Kinston Police released a statement late Monday evening.

“The Kinston Police Department is aware of a partial video from this evening involving officers while responding to a call for service located at 111 W. Vernon Avenue. We are currently investigating the incident that occurred in the video. The Kinston Police Department is conducting a thorough review of all evidence related to this incident.”

Mayor Don Hardy has seen the video in question, as well as City Council Member Krystal Suggs.

The Mayor said Kinston Police met with NAACP members Monday night to discuss the actions seen in the video.

After seeing the video, Councilwoman Suggs said, “You know I’m livid. I’m beyond disappointed with what I’ve seen. I’m awaiting answers now.”

Suggs and many community members are awaiting answers and a review of the video in question.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Witnesses say they don't believe any kids were on board.
School bus involved in crash in Kinston
Not only was Bea Chauncey proficient at playing the flute, but she also was very good at...
Retired instructor’s gift totals $5.2 million for ECU’s music school

Latest News

Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston
Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston
Counties are starting to distribute vaccines differently as demand diminishes.
Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot