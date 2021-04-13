Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A group gathered Monday evening outside Kinston City Hall to find out what happened to a man seen in a video on social media being beaten in Kinston.

The video involved Kinston police officers but there are few details coming from the police department. Kinston Police released a statement late Monday evening.

“The Kinston Police Department is aware of a partial video from this evening involving officers while responding to a call for service located at 111 W. Vernon Avenue. We are currently investigating the incident that occurred in the video. The Kinston Police Department is conducting a thorough review of all evidence related to this incident.”

Mayor Don Hardy has seen the video in question, as well as City Council Member Krystal Suggs.

The Mayor said Kinston Police met with NAACP members Monday night to discuss the actions seen in the video.

After seeing the video, Councilwoman Suggs said, “You know I’m livid. I’m beyond disappointed with what I’ve seen. I’m awaiting answers now.”

Suggs and many community members are awaiting answers and a review of the video in question.

