Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named...
Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
A woman told WITN that she recorded this on her cell phone Monday evening.
Kinston officers on administrative leave after controversial arrest caught on video
Halifax County man becomes latest $1 million Millionaire Maker winner

Latest News

A long line of unsold 2021 Silverado pickup truck sits at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov....
US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
A woman told WITN that she recorded this on her cell phone Monday evening.
Kinston officers on administrative leave after controversial arrest caught on video
FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
Mayor: Chief, officer resign after fatal Daunte Wright shooting