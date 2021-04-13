Advertisement

Hubert man charged with sharing pornographic images of ex-girlfriend online

Onslow County deputies arrested and charged Ryan Herndon, 34, of Hubert with 21 counts of...
Onslow County deputies arrested and charged Ryan Herndon, 34, of Hubert with 21 counts of disclosure of private images.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Hubert man is facing charges after deputies say he shared private photos of his ex-girlfriend on social media without her consent.

Onslow County deputies arrested and charged Ryan Herndon, 34, of Hubert with 21 counts of disclosure of private images.

Back in January, the victim reported private images of herself on social media. The report was forwarded from the Tulsa, Oklahoma police department, leading investigators to Herndon.

During an investigation, deputies say he learned Herndon accessed the victim’s Facebook through her cell phone which was reported as lost or stolen. Deputies say Herndon left Onslow County during the investigation and stopped cooperating.

Herndon was arrested on April 6 and is being held in the Onslow County jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
A woman told WITN that she recorded this on her cell phone Monday evening.
Kinston officers on administrative leave after controversial arrest caught on video
Halifax County man becomes latest $1 million Millionaire Maker winner

Latest News

A woman told WITN that she recorded this on her cell phone Monday evening.
Kinston officers on administrative leave after controversial arrest caught on video
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina counties pausing J&J vaccine over FDA recommendation
STACKING UP AWARDS: Winterville girl named to USA Junior Olympic Speed Stacking team
STACKING UP AWARDS: Winterville girl named to USA Junior Olympic Speed Stacking team
Updated 04/05/21
COVID-19: Nearly 6 million vaccine doses given out in North Carolina
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Fresh breezes under partly sunny skies