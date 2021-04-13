Hubert man charged with sharing pornographic images of ex-girlfriend online

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Hubert man is facing charges after deputies say he shared private photos of his ex-girlfriend on social media without her consent.

Onslow County deputies arrested and charged Ryan Herndon, 34, of Hubert with 21 counts of disclosure of private images.

Back in January, the victim reported private images of herself on social media. The report was forwarded from the Tulsa, Oklahoma police department, leading investigators to Herndon.

During an investigation, deputies say he learned Herndon accessed the victim’s Facebook through her cell phone which was reported as lost or stolen. Deputies say Herndon left Onslow County during the investigation and stopped cooperating.

Herndon was arrested on April 6 and is being held in the Onslow County jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

