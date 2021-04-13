Former ECU basketball standout Jayden Gardner transfers to UVA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Back on March 29, ECU junior forward Jayden Gardner announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Immediately, suitors from all over the country came calling, but Monday night, Gardner picked the Virginia Cavaliers.

The former ECU standout picked Tony Bennett’s talented program over NC State, Miami, LSU, and Arkansas.

UVA is getting one of the nation’s most productive players over the past three years at ECU, where he averaged 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this past season.

Gardner is a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference player and was the cornerstone of the Pirate program.

“Tony Bennett, me and him, just his faith in God and my faith in God,” said Gardner in an Zoom interview with WITN Sports’ Tyler Feldman Monday night. “We had a really good connection from the start. And just the opportunity I had to play in the ACC and to play right away. They needed someone at that position, and it was just an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.”

