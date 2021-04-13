Ferry service on Pamlico Sound resumes

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Ferry service on Pamlico Sound is resuming as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues work on shoaling issues in Bigfoot Slough.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that service from Swan Quarter and Cedar Island to Ocracoke began Tuesday with a two-boat, alternate schedule while the corps continues its work.

Shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow and the channel too narrow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.

According to NCDOT, the Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Murden and Dredge Merritt will continue working in the Bigfoot Slough channel throughout the week to clear the shoaling, but dredging operations are dependent on weather and tides.

Once the dredging work is complete and water depths and channel widths return to acceptable levels, the Ferry Division will resume its regular, three-boat schedule on both routes.

For more scheduling information on the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes, please follow @NCFerryPamSound on Twitter. Dredging operations are expected to continue through the week, weather and times permitting.

The schedule for April 13 - 16, weather permitting, is below:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.