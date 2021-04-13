Advertisement

Dozens of people arrested on drug and gun charges in Craven County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A several month-long drug trafficking investigation ends with multiple arrests in Craven County.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says his department has been conducting enforcement operations targeting dangerous illegal drugs, possession of firearms by convicted felons and possession of stolen firearms.

Overall, about sixty arrests were made.

The sheriff says these arrests are all about keeping the community safe.

Hughes says, “As long as we have overdoses and deaths from the poison that these criminals are bringing into the community and distributing to our families and kids we are going to be here and go at them with every resource we have.”

The sheriff says his department has responded to 143 drug overdoses already this year and 23 of those resulted in deaths.

