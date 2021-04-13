Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - As the number of people fully vaccinated rises each day, some areas around Eastern North Carolina prepare for more mass vaccination events while others, are dialing back on vaccine distribution.
Friday at Beaufort County Community College on the driving pad, a mass drive thru vaccination event will take place where they will distribute the J&J vaccine.
The Beaufort County Health Department says the event will be a first come, first serves basis.
And while Beaufort county is planning the event, Carteret County said they are ending mass vaccination events at the end of April.
Carteret County has been giving out the vaccine since December and so far has 25% of people fully vaccinated and 32% of people have at least one shot.
Other areas like Beaufort County, say they could be in the same boat soon.
And even though both counties will start distributing the vaccine differently, they still agree that it’s important to get it.
The Carteret County Health Department told me that the mass vaccination events will end after April 30th.
After that, you can call your local health department or go to myspot.nc.gov to find a place to get your vaccine.
The mass vaccination clinic at the Beaufort County Community College will be this Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and all they ask you to bring your insurance card and I.D.
