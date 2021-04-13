Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - As the number of people fully vaccinated rises each day, some areas around Eastern North Carolina prepare for more mass vaccination events while others, are dialing back on vaccine distribution.

Friday at Beaufort County Community College on the driving pad, a mass drive thru vaccination event will take place where they will distribute the J&J vaccine.

The Beaufort County Health Department says the event will be a first come, first serves basis.

And while Beaufort county is planning the event, Carteret County said they are ending mass vaccination events at the end of April.

“We are not stopping vaccinations, I think with our press release there was some confusion about us getting out of the vaccine business and we’re not doing that we’re just dispensing it in a different way. There’s just less demand for the vaccine and I do think a lot of that has to do with because we’ve gotten the vaccine out so well.”

Carteret County has been giving out the vaccine since December and so far has 25% of people fully vaccinated and 32% of people have at least one shot.

“The major demand for the vaccine has dropped slightly so instead of what we’re doing is we’re just doing a shift of method so instead of doing a mass distribution or mass vaccination site, we’re simply going to stop at mass distribution and going to do it through providers and through the health department.”

Other areas like Beaufort County, say they could be in the same boat soon.

“I think this is really where we’re going to see our demand kind of diminish where we might be left with some on the shelf, so we’re kind of in that same boat as well where we’ve got supply right now and there’s not as much of a great demand as it was you know back in January, February when we didn’t have that much vaccine but we have a lot of people wanting it.”

And even though both counties will start distributing the vaccine differently, they still agree that it’s important to get it.

The Carteret County Health Department told me that the mass vaccination events will end after April 30th.

After that, you can call your local health department or go to myspot.nc.gov to find a place to get your vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Beaufort County Community College will be this Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and all they ask you to bring your insurance card and I.D.

