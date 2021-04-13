Advertisement

Car knocks down traffic lights in Jacksonville

Traffic is being detoured in Jacksonville Tuesday morning after a car knocked down a traffic light pole.(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic was detoured in Jacksonville Tuesday morning after a car knocked down a traffic light pole.

The crash happened on Western Boulevard and Country Club Road around 8 a.m. Jacksonville police and traffic crews were on scene repairing the traffic lights and detouring traffic from the busy intersection.

About three hours later, the repairs were completed and the intersection was allowed to reopen.

