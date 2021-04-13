Camp Lejeune Marines take part in exercise called “Dynamic Cape.”

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, Marines from Camp Lejeune performed a special training exercise they say would be crucial on the battlefield.

The exercise is called “Dynamic Cape.”

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces are transporting material and equipment on rails and ship. During the exercise, there are three different groups of Marines to help with offloading and loading of equipment.

The first location is in Wilmington, where military equipment was taken off a ship and loaded onto trucks to be transported to Camp Lejeune.

Once there, it was loaded on a train in the process of being sent to Blount Island Command in Florida. The equipment is then put on a ship as part of the training.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.