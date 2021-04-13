Advertisement

Call before you dig: April is National Safe Digging Month

By Liz Bateson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before you begin outdoor projects this spring, it’s important to know what’s buried underground in your yards.

April is National Safe Digging Month to highlight the importance of calling 811 before you dig. Howard Corey, the NC811 Education Liaison, says every nine minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without calling 811 first to learn the locations of the utility lines.

If you are planning on doing outdoor projects like landscaping or installing a fence, call 811 first. A representative with your local utility company will then come out to your home to mark where the underground utility lines are buried with flags and paint. This will help limit injuries and any power outages or disrupted services in your neighborhood.

The service is free. For more information, click here.

