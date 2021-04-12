Two charged in Roanoke Rapids robbery, shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police charged two people, including a teenager, in a shooting that happened last month.

Police charged 21-year-old Jason Umanzor and 19-year-old Detrick Williams with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery dangerous weapon and injury to personal property among other charges. The charges stem from a shooting on March 23.

Officers say they assaulted, robbed and then shot a 33-year-old on Henry Street just before 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Umanzor and Williams are due in court on April 22. Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.