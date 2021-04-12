Advertisement

Two charged in Roanoke Rapids robbery, shooting

Police charged 21-year-old Jason Umanzor and 19-year-old Detrick Williams.
(L-R) 19-year-old Detrick Williams, 21-year-old Jason Umanzor
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police charged two people, including a teenager, in a shooting that happened last month.

Police charged 21-year-old Jason Umanzor and 19-year-old Detrick Williams with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery dangerous weapon and injury to personal property among other charges. The charges stem from a shooting on March 23.

Officers say they assaulted, robbed and then shot a 33-year-old on Henry Street just before 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Umanzor and Williams are due in court on April 22. Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

