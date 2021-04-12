School bus involved in crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A school bus was involved in a crash early Monday morning in Kinston.

Kinston police say a car rear-ended a school bus on Airport Road at Academy Heights Road around 7:20 a.m. Lenoir County Public Schools officials say the bus involved is assigned to EC Pre-K. He says a driver, safety assistant and two students were on board and nobody was hurt.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.