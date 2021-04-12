Advertisement

School bus involved in crash in Kinston

Witnesses say they don't believe any kids were on board.
Witnesses say they don't believe any kids were on board.(WITN-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A school bus was involved in a crash early Monday morning in Kinston.

Kinston police say a car rear-ended a school bus on Airport Road at Academy Heights Road around 7:20 a.m. Lenoir County Public Schools officials say the bus involved is assigned to EC Pre-K. He says a driver, safety assistant and two students were on board and nobody was hurt.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible overnight tornado
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Pitt County overnight
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Emerald Isle bridge closures
Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person caught on camera.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for person caught on camera
Robert Shook, sixth person shot in York County mass shooting, dies at hospital.
Robert Shook, sixth person shot in York County mass shooting, dies at hospital

Latest News

Updated 04/05/21
COVID-19: Jones, Pamlico counties see new weekend deaths
Lenoir County lessens physical distancing requirements beginning Monday
Lenoir County lessens physical distancing requirements beginning Monday
Sheriff's department makes arrests in operation
Sheriff's department makes arrests in operation
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot